Locator beacon saved men from ditched plane off Jersey
- Published
Two men who were rescued after ditching their plane into the sea were saved by their personal locator beacon (PLB), officials say.
A pilot and his passenger were rescued from the south east coast of Jersey on Thursday at around 14:00 GMT.
Jersey coastguard said the PLB allowed it to find their life raft in high winds and heavy seas.
Duty coastguard Phil Le Neveu said the device was crucial to locating and rescuing the men safely.
He said: "It was two and a half metre swell, winds sort of force five, gusting force seven and then they would have had the effect of the tide as well, which was quite a strong tide, quite a big tide, it definitely wasn't ideal conditions out there.
"Having the PLB, just as soon as we got a ping on that and the lifeboats had it picked up on their systems, we were able to send a lifeboat straight to that location and fortunately they were there, so it was fantastic."
The plane ditched into the sea about seven miles off La Rocque shortly after take off.
Once in the sea, the men got into a life raft, while their plane sank shortly after hitting the water.
Mr Neveu said it was "unlikely" to be salvaged.
He said he thought the aircraft would break up on the sea bed with parts washing up on the French coast.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.