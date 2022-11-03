Two people rescued from sea after plane crashes off Jersey
- Published
Two people on-board a light aircraft that crashed into the sea have been rescued, Ports of Jersey has confirmed.
The plane took off from Jersey on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called just after 14:00 GMT when the pilot contacted air traffic control and said they were ditching into the sea.
Ports of Jersey's pilot boat, three RNLI lifeboats, Channel Islands Air Search and a French rescue helicopter attended the scene.
The pilot and passenger were recovered from the sea and taken back to St Helier uninjured.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.