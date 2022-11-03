Peer report critical of Jersey fire service
A review of Jersey's fire service says more firefighters and officers are needed as they are "spreading themselves very thinly".
The States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service commissioned the report, which made 12 recommendations.
The report also raised concerns over the ability of the service to handle a major incident.
But, Helen Miles, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, said she was "confident" residents were safe.
The Local Government Association and National Fire Chiefs Council peer challenge team spent three days on site in St Helier, spoke to 35 people and held 25 meetings.
Their report recommended secondments from the UK to help expand the fire service.
The report said: "At the moment, the lack of capacity means that we heard the service cannot assure itself, and others, that it can prevent, or deal with, a major incident, or simultaneous incidents, nor protect its firefighters or residents if such an incident were to occur."
Firefighters 'making do'
The report also found there was a "crisis" around succession, with the possibility of the whole senior management team retiring in the next three years.
Improvements were needed "to make the on-call staff feel that they are an integral and valued part of the service", the review said.
It found the service needed "to have higher levels of multidisciplinary competence than most UK fire services in order to be prepared for the wide range of emergencies they are asked to attend".
It said that in most UK services, areas such as working at height or water rescue would be done by specialised teams or stations.
In addition the review found that more training was needed as "firefighters are 'making do' and would have no hesitation about tackling any situation that they find themselves in, but without adequate training, they may unwittingly put themselves, and others, at risk".
'Sufficient funding'
The fire service commissioned the peer review to "help it explore the concerns it has for maintaining a high quality and safe service for the island".
The report said it "demonstrates [the service's] openness, transparency and desire to improve".
Helen Miles, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, said: "The government has invested £9.5m over the next four years to make sure we have sufficient funding, to recruit the necessary staff at the necessary level to provide safe services.
"I'm confident that across the island residents are safe.
"We have major incident procedures in place across all of the emergency services, and one thing that we have invested in significantly over the years is joint operability procedures so that people work together to deliver safety to our community."
