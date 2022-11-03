Price of gas to rise by 5% in Jersey
The price of gas in Jersey is set to rise, the island's gas company has confirmed.
Island Energy has announced the price of gas will rise by 5% for domestic customers from 7 November.
This means there will be a £4 to £5 increase for an average customer per month.
CEO Jo Cox said it was a "difficult decision to make" but it was "necessary given the continued impact of the energy crisis".
She said: "This price has been reviewed regularly by Island Energy and is no longer sufficient to cover the increased commodity costs seen in recent months."
Mrs Cox added a "wide range of factors" affect the price.
Island Energy said it runs a scheme which offers payment plans and it urged customers to visit its website for more information.
