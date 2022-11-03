Islanders asked for views on voting and elections in Jersey
- Published
Islanders can share their views and experiences of elections in Jersey as part of a new study.
The research is aimed at improving voter turnout by finding out what is preventing people from voting and what might encourage them to in the future.
It is being run in partnership with Nottingham Trent University and there will be a number of focus groups.
Jenny O'Brien, head of digital and public engagement, said it would gather "in-depth accounts" of voter behaviour.
She said: "It's important that we hear from islanders who represent our diverse community, and the accessibility of the focus groups is a key priority, whether that be the day or time, venue, use of translators, etc.
"Whether you voted, didn't vote or have never heard of the States Assembly, we want to hear from you."
Islanders can sign up to take part in one of a number of group sessions this month and have been promised a shopping or restaurant voucher in return.
Dr Christopher Pich, a senior lecturer and independent researcher at Nottingham Trent University, said: "Growing voter apathy and cynicism with politics and political institutions is an issue for many jurisdictions and more needs to be done to ensure democracies remain healthy and strong.
"We can only strengthen voter engagement by understanding the complexities and barriers associated with the voter journey."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.