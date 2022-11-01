New Jersey hospital could be on separate sites
Jersey's new hospital could be built across different sites, a report for the States of Jersey has said.
The existing plan for a single location at Overdale is no longer affordable or appropriate, the report says.
Instead it suggests renovating the current hospital at Gloucester Street and adding extra facilities at Kensington Place and Overdale.
The report follows a review into the plans for a single site at Overdale which was ordered by the States.
The review, led by the Minister for Infrastructure, Tom Binet, said a single site at Overdale would cost between £70m and £115m more than the £804.5m funding approved by the government.
It recommended the plan be replaced with a phased development across two or more sites, including Overdale, Kensington Place and the Gloucester Street site.
Mr Binet said: "We believe we have identified a solution which will give Jersey the new hospital facilities it needs without significant delay, while keeping the costs affordable and risks managed in challenging economic times."
States Assembly members will now be asked to vote on the review's recommendations at a later date.
