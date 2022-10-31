Strong wind warning for Channel Islands
Islanders are being warned of strong winds that are expected to batter the Channel Islands overnight.
According to Jersey Met, gusts could reach up to 60mph (97km/h) across the islands.
Guernsey Police is urging people to "avoid outdoor activity" and secure items in their gardens.
It said: "Winds are possibly going to get as high as gale force nine as we head into the evening and overnight."
