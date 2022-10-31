Homophobic graffiti sprayed on homes in Jersey
Homes in St Helier have been daubed with abusive graffiti.
Police said the graffiti, sprayed in black paint, included homophobic abuse.
Outside walls of about six homes in and around Rouge Bouillon, Springfield and near Haute Vallee School were sprayed, States of Jersey Police said.
Officers said they believed the vandalism happened between Friday and Saturday and have appealed for information.
