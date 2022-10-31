Warning to stay away from seals stranded on Jersey beaches
People who spot seals stranded on Jersey beaches are being told by animal welfare experts to report sightings but not to approach them.
The call, by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), comes after a pup was rescued last week.
The pup was found on Tuesday with part of its umbilical cord still attached.
The BDMLR said it was handled by people before it was alerted, and people should not handle the animals because they can be aggressive.
It could also lead them to being rejected by their mothers, it added.
Donna de Gruchy, from the BDMLR, said the seal was swaddled and handled by members of the public at an unnamed beach before the group was alerted.
She said: "This particular pup had been getting regular regular feeds from mum, so we know that mum was around.
"But once you go in and pick up a pup, or anything like that, that's going to cause a problem for mum to carry on feeding, and then we have no choice but to take them in."
The pup was taken to Guernsey where he was being rehabilitated by the GSPCA, the BDMLR said.
