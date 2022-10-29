Jersey rescue teams save stranded islander at Havre des Pas
An inshore rescue boat was launched "in the hours of darkness" to save a stranded islander.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service was alerted by the Jersey Coastguard at about 19:00 BST on Friday after reports of "shouts for help" at Havre des Pas.
A crew of five set out from the slipway and found the person stranded on rocks. They were returned to shore "safe and well".
Crew commander Mathew Coote reminded islanders of safety regulations.
He said: "Always check the state of tide when venturing out into coastal areas and carry a charged mobile phone.
"If you see or hear anyone in trouble in the water do not attempt to enter the water but always call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
