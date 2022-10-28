Petrol tanks filled with diesel in garage blunder
A fuel company said diesel was mistakenly put into the unleaded petrol tanks at one of its garages in Guernsey, affecting up to 30 drivers.
Rubis, a fuel supplier operating across the Channel Islands, said "human error" led to the misfuelling of tanks at Forest Road Garage on Thursday.
A statement from the company said the misfuelling had affected "only a small amount" of customers.
Rubis said its priority was to assist the affected customers.
The company said those affected refuelled at the garage between 07:30 BST and 14:00 on Thursday, and asked anyone who did so to get in touch.
It said: "This has affected only a small amount of customers, many of whom have already been in contact with us and the issue has been resolved.
"At this time our priority is to assist those customers affected."
