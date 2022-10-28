Jersey islanders asked to report non-native 'large rat'
Islanders are being asked to report sightings of a non-native rodent, described as a "large rat", that has been spotted in Jersey.
The animal, a coypu, was seen at Rozel by members of the public this week, the States said.
It asked islanders not to approach the animal, but instead report it to the government's Natural Environment Group.
Nathan Hayes, States senior scientific officer of biosecurity, said it could be a threat to other species.
Commenting on how it arrived on the island he said: "They are semi-aquatic, they can swim, but it's a good 12-mile (19km) swim for them so it could have been an unwanted stowaway on a boat or something like that.
"They can hold their breath for about 10 minutes under water but the currents... are really strong around Jersey, so it would be unlikely - but the honest answer is we just don't know."
Mr Hayes said the species had colonised waterways in Brittany, France, but they were native to South America.
The States said: "The rodent, which looks like a large rat, is a non-native, invasive species.
"Islanders are advised not to approach the coypu, but to report sightings."
In England and Wales, the coypu is one of 30 species of invasive non-native animal that are listed as of concern because of their invasiveness and ability to establish in several nations across Europe.
