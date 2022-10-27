Seal pup rescued after being washed ashore in the Channel Islands
- Published
A days-old seal pup has been rescued after being washed ashore in Jersey.
It was the first rescue of the pupping season for British Divers Marine Life Rescue Channel Islands.
It said more pups are likely to wash up due to the current height of the tides and windy weather.
The pup, which has been named Shakespeare, was found on Tuesday with part of its umbilical cord still attached and is thought to be just a few days old.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said it was receiving around the clock care.
Mr Byrne said: "With rough weather and as we move closer to the winter we often see seal mothers separated from their pups and yesterday we received the first of the season which was rescued in Jersey on Tuesday.
"The grey seal pup is only days old and was only 16.2kg when it arrived."
Anyone who finds a stranded seal pup is advised to keep well away and call the JSPCA.
"If anyone sees a pup with or without a mum we really do appreciate a call so that we are aware of its location and condition or send us a few pictures by email or social media, but please don't approach them and certainly don't let your dogs get near", Mr Byrne added.
