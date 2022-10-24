Children's views to be heard by Jersey government
Involving children and young people in government decision making is a key priority, officials have said.
The government published its participation standards, which outlined how it would include "meaningful participation" with young islanders.
It was part of the government's 100 day plan, under a commitment to put children first and get their opinions on future policies.
The Minister for Children and Education said young islanders would be heard.
Deputy Inna Gardiner said: "Children and young people will have a voice in key pieces of work, such as inclusion and education reform."
Hundreds of young islanders have already participated in a "child-friendly" survey to create the participation standards, the government said.
Assistant Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Louise Doublet said those views would be "actively listened to".
She said: "Critically, these views should have a genuine influence on policy development and children should receive feedback after they take the time to share their views.
"My ambition is for these standards to contribute to a culture change whereby the needs of children and families are considered as a matter of course, throughout Government and all public life in Jersey."
