WW2 Occupation substation gifted to Jersey National Trust
The National Trust has taken over a former World War Two German electricity substation in Jersey.
Le Bourg and a nearby field, in Grouville, was donated to the trust by Mrs Sue Wheeler, in memory of her late husband Laurence Wheeler.
The trust said the building was one of three used to distribute electricity across the parish.
The building, described in a "state of disrepair", has also received £30,000 in donations to restore it.
CEO of the National Trust for Jersey Charles Alluto said the trust hoped to identify a new purpose for the building to "safeguard its historic integrity".
He said: "Whilst we already care for a number of Occupation structures, we were keen to ensure that this particular building was safeguarded, given its distinctive architectural style, rarity and landscape value.
"It is one of those buildings which everyone knows of but very few appreciate its purpose or history."
The trust said the restoration would be a long-term project alongside the Planning Department.
