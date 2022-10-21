Covid: Jersey health officials urge over-50s to get vaccinated
Only a third of people in Jersey over 50 who are eligible for a Covid booster have received their autumn jab, officials have confirmed.
The government launched its booster scheme in September for islanders aged over 80 and in care homes.
It said it hoped to encourage more people to get vaccinations for Covid and flu ahead of winter.
Vaccination bosses said more people were coming forward now than at the start of the rollout.
The head of the vaccination programme, Nneka Nlewedim-Okafor, said: "With the over-75s, we do have 50% uptake; and care home residents, we have 87% uptake.
"So it's gradually, gradually increasing, and we are working hard to get the over-50s' uptake to a good place.
"When we started with the autumn booster, there was a slow initial uptake.
"But, since the commencement of the co-administration of autumn booster and flu, we have seen an increase."
Ms Nlewedim-Okafor said there were an "additional 400 booster slots for islanders", which would be open until Thursday 3 November.
