Jersey government's 100-day plan mostly achieved
- Published
Within its first 100 days in office, Jersey's government has done many of the things it said it would.
Its £56m mini-budget was approved by the States Assembly, the minimum wage will rise to £10.50 and free sanitary products are now available in some public places.
But Chief Minister Kristina Moore now accepts the wording of some of her commitments were "over ambitious".
She had promised to "establish a public services ombudsperson" by 20 October.
Instead, law drafting has begun and the role will only be established if the States agrees in a vote in 2023.
Here's another one: Deputy Moore had promised within her first 100 days to "introduce limits on the number of houses that can be built over 3,000 sq ft [280 sq m]".
A public consultation on that idea is not now due to conclude until the end of next month.
Then there is the review of the much-delayed plans for a new hospital which - you guessed it - is itself delayed.
All this means that the new government has not quite done what it said it would do.
It is not far off, but it is not quite there either.
Some islanders will give ministers the benefit of the doubt - they want the government to aim high, even if it does not always achieve all of its goals.
Others, though, want more from Ms Moore.
Correct decisions
They feel the 100-day plan was, ultimately, not ambitious enough, and that failing to complete all of its actions leaves the island yet further from where it should be.
Faced with these views, the chief minister appears both confident and cautious.
She insists her government will genuinely improve islanders' lives and is eager to point out all the actions she and her top team have already taken.
But Ms Moore also wants to ensure ministers always make correct decisions - both for people and for public finances.
And that, she argues, means consultation and consideration.
Some islanders will see that approach as pragmatic. Others - including backbench politicians - tell me they are fed up of waiting for ministers to make up their minds.
Some backbenchers have also told me that some ministers are "out of their depth" and "not fully across their briefs".
In response, Ms Moore has said all members of her top team are "fully engaged and exceeding expectations".
She said more detailed proposals, setting out her government's agenda, would be published in January.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.