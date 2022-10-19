Jersey government to provide free sanitary products
- Published
A scheme providing islanders with free sanitary products has been launched.
The government said it was part of the Council of Ministers' 100-day plan to make sure islanders did not have to worry about affording sanitary items.
The government said the scheme would address period poverty in the island and "remove stigma around the subject of periods".
Deputy Elaine Millar said it would provide free sanitary products across government buildings in Jersey.
Ms Millar, Minister for Social Security, said: "No one should feel embarrassed or feel they are unable to go to school or work because they do not have the period products they need.
"I want to make sure we are removing any stigma around periods and normalising this in our community."
Free products will be available at:
- The Jersey Library
- Les Quennevais Sports Centre
- Fort Regent Sports Centre
- Customer and Local Services at La Motte Street
The government said a public consultation would be available for islanders to give their feedback on the scheme until 25 November.
"I would encourage islanders to take part in the consultation so they can have their say and help us to provide the right products, making them accessible in the right locations as part of our full roll out next year," Ms Millar said.
The scheme is set to be rolled out officially in early 2023.
