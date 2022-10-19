New role to handle public services complaints in Jersey
- Published
The government intends to set up an independent role to handle complaints about public services.
The proposal to establish a Public Services Ombudsperson (JPSO) will be debated in the States Assembly next year.
The Chief Minister Kristina Moore has submitted instructions for new legislation to be drafted.
She said the new law would "be driving a higher standard of administration by our public services".
Deputy Moore added: "The JPSO's principal function will be the investigation of individual complaints by members of the public, whilst maintaining an ability to conduct investigations in certain circumstances whether a complaint has been made or not.
"It will also undertake joint investigations with other bodies where appropriate, bringing forward model complaints-handling procedures for public services and will oversee the application of the model procedures it draws up."
In 2020 the government was found in an audit to be at risk of "inconsistency and inefficiency" in its complaints handling.
The JPSO would aim to resolve complaints about administrative actions, decisions or omissions, or failures to act, which have resulted in alleged injustice or hardship, by specified bodies in Jersey.
