Some Jersey residents have higher levels of PFAS than normal
Islanders who had their blood tested for PFAS chemicals are expected to receive their results this week.
The Government of Jersey said the results show some of those tested have higher levels of PFAS in their blood than normal.
PFAS stands for poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances.
The chemicals are found in hundreds of everyday items, but there is concern about the health effects of high levels of exposure.
After years of lobbying, the government announced in February that blood tests would be made available for residents affected by contamination in an area near Jersey Airport.
The most likely source of the contamination is firefighting foam that leaked into waterways.
Karen Wilson, Minister for Health and Social Services, said the government was setting up a scientific panel to give recommendations on the issue.
"I fully understand that levels of PFAS have been an area of concern for islanders who lived or worked the plume area for some time, who drank water from private supplies, and we are taking these concerns seriously," she said.
"The difficulties in interpreting these results will no doubt continue to cause uncertainty... [but] the government is committed to doing all we can to develop our understanding and continue conversations with Islanders as our knowledge grows."
Ms Wilson said the new scientific panel would be conducting an annual review of the evidence around PFAS, the health effects and possible interventions.
"They will also be asked to advise government on the most appropriate ways for us to undertake retesting and at what frequency this should be conducted moving forward," she said.
Residents who had their blood tested have been invited to meet health officials.
