Jersey promenade barrier built to improve safety at La Haule
- Published
A new barrier will be built along a stretch of St Aubin's Bay, Jersey, aimed at improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
The 30cm (12in) high wall is due to be built along 200m (650ft) of walkway between La Haule slipway and the public toilet to the east.
The decision to build the barrier followed a safety audit.
There is currently no raised wall, barrier or railing separating the promenade from the beach below.
It means there is a 3-4m (10-13ft) "unprotected drop" to the beach.
Steve Ahier, Assistant Minister for Infrastructure, said the masonry structure would be "visually non-intrusive".
"The use of Jersey granite, and the relatively low height of the wall means it will be visually non-intrusive and will be very much in keeping with the structures that are already in place further towards the village," he said.
The promenade will remain open during the work, which is due to start on 24 October and is expected to take 10 weeks to complete with an estimated cost of £90,000.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.