Labour shortage group launched to tackle vacancies
- Published
A Government of Jersey group has been launched to tackle the island's "critical labour shortages".
A Population and Skills Ministerial Group has been set up as part of the 100-day plan to deal with vacancies in the public and private sectors.
Jersey's chief executive Suzanne Wylie conducted a "rapid review of labour shortages" across the economy.
Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said the group aimed to create a "community where everyone thrives".
She said: "The creation of a Population and Skills Ministerial Group is a vital first-step in addressing the very real labour shortages we are experiencing in Jersey across public and private sectors, and prioritising a joined-up approach and strengthening our position will ensure we become a community where everyone thrives.
"It is our intention to tackle these issues quickly and decisively with access to affordable healthcare and housing, developing relationships with overseas jurisdictions, and streamlining processes."
The government said Ms Wylie's report found the "emerging themes" focused on the impact of the cost of living and accommodation, and the "attractiveness of other jurisdictions concerning career scope and opportunities, particularly for young people".
It said assessments would be made regarding:
- Access to affordable healthcare and housing
- Providing "clear comparison data" on competitor jurisdictions and increased promotions
- Developing an Approved Employers scheme
Other considerations included healthcare funding for short-term and seasonal workers and "attracting overseas workers from a shortlist of jurisdictions" that Jersey has existing relationships with.
