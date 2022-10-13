More than 800 Jersey residents seeking work
More than 800 islanders are registered as actively seeking work (ASW), government figures show.
The Government of Jersey said figures had risen by 190 from the last quarter, which was a record low..
The assistant minister for social security said the figures remained "below previous years".
Deputy Malcolm Ferey said: "[The] figures for this quarter are encouraging in that they demonstrate that the overall trend is downward."
Social Security said the increase was inline with the annual one due to parents whose children have started school this September being included in the figures.
Mr Ferey said: "The opportunities for parents returning to the workplace are better than they have been for some considerable years as our employment market in many sectors remains strong."
The government said its back to work programme had led a "number of initiatives" to support jobseekers, including help with creating CVs and teaching digital skills.
