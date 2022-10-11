Taskforce to tackle violence against women in Jersey
- Published
An independent taskforce has been launched to tackle violence against women and girls in Jersey.
It covers the issues of physical, sexual, or psychological harm in public or private life.
A survey has begun to gather people's views on what the government can do to make people safer.
An online "safety heatmap" has also been created to allow islanders to identify places that make them feel unsafe.
Anyone who has experienced gender-based violence is invited to share their story.
The survey is open until 10 December with a report due out in April 2023.
The findings will be analysed to help make recommendations on how violence against women and girls can be reduced and prevented.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.