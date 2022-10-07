More than 600 students waiting on university finances
- Published
More than 600 university students from Jersey are waiting for student finance confirmation, the government has said.
Although students began university in September, 642 applicants still do not know how much finance they will receive for the academic year.
The States of Jersey said the claims either required further information or were yet to be assessed.
Education Minister Deputy Inna Gardiner said it took two to three weeks to assess and produce the letters.
She said: "We are managing now more frequent payments being made than it was before and will continue to work as much as we can to do it as quick as we can for the next year.
"I appreciate the experience for students and families applying for student finance is not always as positive as we would like it to be, despite the best efforts of the small team who do work hard to deliver the best service."
The States of Jersey provides means-tested financial help for higher education students to cover tuition fees and living costs.
A total of 883 student claims have received confirmation of their funding from the student finance department.
Ms Gardiner confirmed she was "fully committed" to improving the service ahead of the next academic year by increasing communication between applicants and the department, and by giving a "more specific timescale" for those applying.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.