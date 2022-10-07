Channel Islands Church linked 23 safeguarding cases
Twenty three safeguarding cases involving children and vulnerable adults have been linked to the Church of England in the Channel Islands.
The cases include two reported to the Church by police, according to an independent report.
Seventeen cases were linked to children, the report stated.
The Diocese of Salisbury, which oversees Guernsey and Jersey, said "statutory agencies" had been involved and support was offered to "survivors".
The Past Cases Review 2 (PCR2), held from July 2019 to April 2022, was a follow-up to an earlier review between 2007 and 2009 in response to several Church clergy nationally being charged with sexual offences against children.
The latest review said 23 safeguarding cases had been linked to the Church of England in the Channel Islands.
Seventeen cases had been "linked to safeguarding concerns relating to children" and six had been "safeguarding concerns relating to vulnerable adults".
It said that among those cases, Channel Islands police had "contacted one of the Deans to inform him they had received information about (redacted)."
"One of these cases involving a Church Officer was known about and there was a record of the concerns.
"The other concern related to (redacted).
"The police were progressing both cases and information was shared with them," the report stated.
In another case a person reported concerns to the Church but "heard nothing and had to initiate further contact".
The report said: "It was only at this point that the matter was taken seriously and reported to the police.
"Thereafter, she stated she felt listened to and her complaint was taken seriously."
Safeguarding is taken "extremely seriously" by the Church of England in Jersey and Guernsey, the review stated.
The Diocese of Salisbury told BBC News in a statement the 23 cases were a "mixture of historic and recent cases".
"To protect the survivors' identities, we are unable to disclose specific details regarding individual cases," it said.
It said "where necessary, and in line with the Independent Reviewer's advice, statuary (sic) agencies were involved" and "further support was offered to the survivors".
Dean of Jersey the Very Rev Michael Keirle said the deanery "remain committed to making our churches as safe as possible", with safeguarding officers in every church and "robust processes in place".
Dean of Guernsey, the Very Rev Tim Barker, said he welcomed the review and a "renewed commitment" to work with victims and survivors "so that we can implement the best possible practice and ensure that our churches are safe places for all."
