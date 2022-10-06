Call for people in Jersey to have flu and Covid vaccines
Islanders eligible for their annual flu vaccination and Covid-19 autumn booster have been asked to come forward.
Public Health said this was in response to the early arrival of flu in Jersey and an increase in Covid-19 infections.
Those eligible for the Covid autumn booster can have it at the same time as the flu vaccination at Fort Regent.
Deputy Medical Officer of Health Dr Ivan Muscat said having the jabs would give people the "best protection this winter".
"The flu virus has already arrived in Jersey which is much earlier than usual," he said.
"In the last two years, flu levels have been relatively low so natural immunity is likely to have waned and because flu viruses tend to change from season to season."
Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson said: "We've made it easy for all those that are eligible for both vaccines to receive their doses at Fort Regent.
"By taking up the offer of the Bivalent Covid-19 booster, islanders are being protected from the original and Omicron variants."
