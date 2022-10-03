Community helpdesk launched to support Jersey taxpayers
- Published
A community helpdesk is being launched to support taxpayers in Jersey.
Revenue Jersey said the Personal Tax Community Helpdesk will visit locations in the north, east and west of the island from October.
The service will particularly support people who have limited mobility.
Richard Summersgill, comptroller of revenue, said: "We recognise that many taxpayers have experienced financial strain and anxiety of late, and we are keen to do our bit to support them."
He added: "If you're confused or worried about any aspect of your tax affairs, please do come and see us.
"Remember to bring a valid photo ID for personal tax queries and a valid passport if you want to set up a digital ID.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone to the community helpdesk events and engaging with islanders face to face."
The community helpdesk will offer similar services to those available at La Motte Street in St Helier, Revenue Jersey said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.