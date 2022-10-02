Jersey runner takes on marathon after tumour scare
A woman who was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago is among hundreds of runners taking part in the Jersey Marathon.
Bex Harris is running in her first marathon and said she was grateful for all of the support she had received.
She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019.
She still has the tumour but surgery has allowed her to live "a full and happy lifestyle".
"I'm so grateful for the support I've been given," she told BBC Radio Jersey.
"The tumour was blocking the brain fluid from going round my brain, a hole has been put in to make the brain fluid flow.
"Coming to terms with it for life is quite a lot to deal with but the Brain Tumour Charity has supported me.
"It has really helped, you can live a full and happy lifestyle."
