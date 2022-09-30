Jersey assisted dying vote delayed until March 2023
By Freddie Miller
BBC Jersey
- Published
The next States Assembly vote on allowing terminally ill people in Jersey to end their lives has been delayed until March 2023.
They also agreed more detailed proposals should be available for debate before the end of 2022.
The health minister said the timescale has been changed to more accurately reflect the scale of the work required.
Deputy Karen Wilson said: "The delay to the launch of the next phase of the assisted dying consultation is due to Her Majesty's passing.
"It was not deemed appropriate to launch a consultation on a delicate subject so soon after the death of the monarch.
"The long-term timeframe has also been reforecast to reflect a more accurate estimate of time required for developing the proposals, including law drafting, and full implementation of an assisted dying service, including regulatory oversight."
System of regulation
The Government of Jersey previously said an 18-month "implementation period" will be required following a final States Assembly vote in favour of legalising assisted dying, before any law change could come into effect.
This time would be used to train health professionals, develop a public information campaign and establish a system of regulation.
Following last year's in-principle decision, Jersey's States Assembly will need to vote at least two more times in favour of legalising assisted dying before the island's law can be changed.
Ahead of the debate in March a public consultation aimed at further gauging islanders' views on assisted dying will take place between 17 October 2022 and 14 January 2023.
It's envisaged that a final vote on draft assisted dying laws, which had been earmarked for May 2023, will now take place in the States Assembly in April 2024.
The change to the timescale therefore means the earliest date assisted dying could be in place in Jersey is now September 2025.
