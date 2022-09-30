New adviser to steer Jersey hospital review
A new adviser has been taken on by a team reviewing hospital provision in Jersey.
Alan Moore will help steer the project to deliver an "affordable and appropriate alternative" to a new hospital.
Ministers are reviewing plans to spend £800m on a new hospital at Overdale because it would be too expensive.
They are now looking into expanding the existing General Hospital, as well as a different development at Overdale.
Mr Moore is an "internationally respected professional with extensive experience of managing and delivering large projects", the Government of Jersey said.
Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Tom Binet said he was "delighted to have Alan on board to advise on the review".
He said Mr Moore was "an extremely down to earth, practical individual, and just the sort of person we need to assist us in drafting a workable plan to develop our future health care facilities".
