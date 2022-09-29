Jersey avenue closed after car crash
A crash involving a red Ferrari caused long delays in Jersey on Thursday.
Police said Victoria Avenue was closed westbound from about 11:30 BST due to a collision involving two cars.
No injuries were reported, but the female driver of a silver Honda Jazz was taken to hospital as a "precaution".
Before the dual carriageway reopened at about 14:30 BST, the force had asked motorists to use alternative routes.
