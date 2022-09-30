Jersey to begin same-day sexual health checks
- Published
Jersey residents will be able to book free same-day confidential sexual health checks from Monday.
The government said the appointments would be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the sexual health clinic at Jersey General Hospital.
They are available for patients with and without symptoms.
It comes after same-day appointments proved a success during Sexual Health Awareness Week earlier this month.
A total of 84 patients were seen during that week, 31 of which attended the same-day clinics, the government said.
Clinical nurse specialist Katie Squires said regular checks helped keep cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) low.
"Anyone can get an STI," she said.
"It doesn't matter how many times you've had sex or how many partners you've had. Being screened regularly keeps you and other people safe and healthy."
Islanders can call the sexual health clinic on 01534 442856 between 08:00 and 09:00 to make an appointment on the available days.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.