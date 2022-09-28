Jersey appoints first energy and climate change minister
Published
The government of Jersey has appointed its first energy and climate change minister.
Deputy Hilary Jeune will focus on the island's carbon reduction and reaching net-zero by 2050.
Ms Jeune will also represent the island at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in November.
Minister for the Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf said the role would further progress Jersey's goals to tackle climate change.
"Creating this ministerial portfolio demonstrates how seriously the government is taking our responsibility to reduce emissions and to follow the trajectory of the Paris Agreement on a path to net-zero by 2050," he said.
The new role was recommended as part of the Carbon Neutral Roadmap, which was approved by the States Assembly in April.
Ms Jeune, who will remain as assistant minister for the environment, said she looked forward to progressing the island's climate change policies.
"I am really excited to be leading our work on energy and climate change and look forward to working closely with ministers, businesses, environmental organisations and all Islanders on our carbon neutral and net-zero ambitions," she said.
Ms Jeune added an invitation to COP27 was "further evidence of the respect shown for our carbon reduction efforts and plans".
"It'll provide an opportunity to share best practice with leaders from other jurisdictions, and to learn from success stories from other small Island nations."
