Jersey government updates conservation area framework
- Published
The government of Jersey has published an updated framework for conservation areas in the island.
Places of "special architectural or historic interest", such as Gorey village and Rozel Harbour, could be designated, it confirmed.
It would assess whether such areas in the island needed special management to "protect and improve their character".
The Minister for the Environment said a new framework would enhance the "the distinctive character of local areas".
Deputy John Renouf said: "Up until this point we have been able to protect specific buildings and places, but these updates to the law will mean we can better protect whole areas of architectural or historic interest.
"It's about enhancing the distinctive character of local areas, ensuring careful consideration is given to the design of any new building schemes there, and helping to ensure they are places that Islanders are proud of."
The Bridging Island plan stated the first conservation areas must begin with:
- St Aubin
- The historic areas of St Helier
- Areas around the parish churches of Grouville
- Parishes of St Lawrence, St Martin, Trinity, St Ouen, St Peter and St Clement
- Gorey Village and Pier
- Rozel Harbour
The minister also released the post-consultation report which summarised the feedback given by Islanders.
A total of 88% supported the idea of conservation areas for Jersey, 84% supported the process for designation of conservation areas and 60% thought St Helier should not be prioritised for the designation.
Responses were also received from Jersey Heritage, the National Trust for Jersey, the Société Jersiaise and the Land Resource Management team.
Mr Renouf said: "Having reviewed the consultation responses, work is now under way to develop the secondary legislation that will allow us to designate the first Conservation Area and then manage change within it."
