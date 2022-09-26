Jersey States events aim to engage islanders with politics
Islanders have the chance to engage with elected States members with a series of events this week.
The third annual Democracy Week aims to allow "islanders of all ages to engage with Jersey's unique political system in a variety of fun, creative ways".
From Monday to Thursday drop-in sessions will be held with States members on Brook Street and there is an online Q&A session on Tuesday.
There will also be chances for guided tours of the States Chamber.
In addition, States members will be delivering a range of activities in schools during the week, including Les Quennevais, Springfield, Samares, Beaulieu, Hautlieu, Plat Douet, St George's and Le Rocquier.
Molly Jehan, education manager at the States Greffe, said: "We're really excited to announce this year's programme of activities.
"Following June's election, our priority is to help islanders of all ages to connect with their elected representatives and understand how to continue to use their voice to influence the future of Jersey.
"All activities are free of charge, with some great competition prizes on offer."
Other events include a poetry competition, a quiz, and a meet the member video series on social media.
