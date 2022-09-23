Jersey Airport agrees new recycling service deal
Jersey Airport has struck a new recycling deal with the parish of St Helier.
Ports of Jersey said the parish had agreed to collect cardboard, plastic bottles and cans from the terminal and airport offices.
The airport is located in the parish of St Peter, which does not pick up commercial waste.
The new deal replaces a contract that ended when flights were cut during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ports of Jersey commercial manager Alexandra Whalley said: "We are pleased to have formed a new partnership with St Helier as we want to dispose of our recyclables as effectively as possible, and we know that St Helier exports its waste to France, where it is dealt with in line with EU guidelines."
Connetable Simon Crowcroft said recycling was key to the parish's climate change initiatives.
