Obesity rates in Jersey children remain similar
- Published
Obesity rates in children have remained "similar to pre-pandemic levels", according to a new report.
The 2021/2022 child measurement report found one in four children were already overweight when beginning school.
Public health found obesity levels in year six had decreased to 19% from 25% in 2020/2021.
Obesity levels in reception aged children remained similar to pre-pandemic levels at 12% compared to 10% in 2019/2020.
Experts looked at the height and weight of children in reception and year six, measuring them during the academic year.
The report also found - in line with previous reports - that children living in urban parishes were "more likely to be overweight or obese" than those residing in rural parishes.
Director of Public Health Peter Bradley said results would help improve the future health of Jersey children.
He said: "One of the guiding principles of our food and nutrition strategy is to focus on prevention through early intervention, there is real commitment from ministers to ensure every child in Jersey has access to a healthy, balanced diet.
"Public health work will start with initiatives in early years settings and primary schools, and then move onto addressing barriers to achieving a healthy diet, including the affordability of healthy food."
