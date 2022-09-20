Changes made to Jersey's Covid-19 strategy ahead of winter
- Published
Jersey's government has reviewed its coronavirus strategy as the winter approaches, it has been announced.
It has been done to "ensure a proportionate response to expected waves of infection".
People are encouraged to receive their vaccination and free PCR and lateral flow tests will remain available.
The minister for health and social services said people should "not be complacent".
Deputy Karen Wilson said: "Once the pressures of winter have passed, it is expected that government testing will decrease in line with the approach seen in other jurisdictions."
Director of Public Health, Prof Peter Bradley, said he "expects cases to rise again".
He said: "It is important that islanders continue to remain vigilant for Covid symptoms, stay at home if unwell and make use of the PCR testing that remains available to them."
Guidance changes from 20 September 2022:
- Guidance for all islanders to do two lateral flow tests (LFTs) weekly ends
- Advice on when to leave isolation after a positive test simplified: Cases to stay at home for a minimum of five days and until they have been symptom free for 48 hours. LFTs may still be used to provide extra assurance when leaving isolation
- Guidance to use an LFT test before visiting a vulnerable person or setting remains in place
- Staff working in 'Safe Places' (vulnerable settings such as care homes and the hospital) will continue to have enhanced testing regimes (including twice weekly LFTs) to mitigate against the risk of significant outbreaks and to protect more vulnerable people
