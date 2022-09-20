Minimum wage in Jersey set to rise to £10.50 an hour
Jersey's minimum wage is set to rise by 50p this year, the island's government has announced.
From 1 November it will rise from £9.22 per hour to £10.50 per hour.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore said increasing it before Christmas would give families "the support they need during the cost of living crisis".
The social security minister will make an order to increase the minimum wage having reviewed an Jersey Employment Forum's report and its recommendations.
Deputy Elaine Millar said: "The percentage of workers at or close to minimum wage rates has fallen steadily in recent years, but it is important to continue to increase minimum wage rates as quickly as we can.
"The increase to £10.50 in November helps islanders most affected by the cost of living more quickly than a staggered uplift and also reduces the admin burden on businesses."
Other proposals would have seen increases in October and January.
Earlier this year the island's Employment Forum recommended it should increase to £10.10 an hour from 1 January 2023 in September.
Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said: "I understand the pressures the increase to £10.50 places on businesses and other organisations but there has been a need to balance the needs of employers with the need to get more money into people's pockets in order to help with rising costs, and this rise is an important part of the Council of Ministers' commitment to helping Islanders deal with rising prices."