Islanders expected to gather for Queen's funeral
- Published
Hundreds of people are expected to gather to watch the Queen's funeral in Jersey.
The State Funeral will be screened at parish and public halls across the island from 10:00 BST.
Those awaiting flights at Jersey Airport will also be able to watch on screens in the terminal.
Jersey's Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq is attending the funeral as acting Lieutenant Governor.
Some police officers from Jersey have travelled to the UK to help police the funeral.
Books of condolence will remain open until Friday 16 September at the Royal Court, the lieutenant governor's office and all parish and public halls.
