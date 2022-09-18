Port and airport retail reduced for Queen's state funeral
- Published
Some port and airport retailers in Jersey will close on Monday and others will have reduced opening hours and staff because of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The funeral will begin at Westminster Abbey, London, at 11:00 BST.
Flights at Jersey Airport will run as scheduled and TV screens will be installed at the airport so passengers can watch the funeral.
Freight movements at the harbour have been rescheduled.
Ports of Jersey said there would be no commercial activity at the harbour during the funeral.
Retailers' trading hours at Jersey Airport and Elizabeth Terminal are as follows:
- WH Smith - open bank holiday hours, but closed from 10:30-12:30 BST
- World Duty Free - open, but operating with reduced staff
- JP Restaurants (at Elizabeth Terminal and Jersey Airport) - normal trading hours
- Jersey Pearl - closed all day
- La Mare - closed all day
- Durrell - closed all day
The Ports of Jersey said retailers would open as normal on Tuesday.
