Jersey politician urges islanders to get cancer test
A Jersey politician is urging people to get a blood test that detects early signs of cancer.
Deputy Rob Ward was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year after undergoing a PSA test and is now recovering from surgery.
Mr Ward announced his diagnosis after he missed the special States sitting in honour of the Queen's death.
He hoped going public with his diagnosis would encourage more people to consider getting the PSA test.
He said: "I knew nothing about it really and over time the PSA levels go up and you go through a course of diagnoses, scans and so on and that's the way it came about.
"I would have done absolutely nothing about it if my doctor had not stepped forward and I think that's the issue we have to address."
Since his diagnosis Mr Ward has discussed improving travel arrangements for islanders with the government's health minister Karen Wilson.
Islanders who need treatment for cancer must travel to the UK due to the island not having the facilities.
Previously, islanders had to book and pay for flights and accommodation themselves unless there were exceptional circumstances.
Now islanders can get help in making travel arrangements.
Mr Ward also said the government needed to "look very carefully at providing a screening programme" in the island.
