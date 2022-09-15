Jersey and Guernsey bus services taken over by Australian company
Bus services in Jersey and Guernsey have been taken over by a new company.
LibertyBus in Jersey and CT Plus in Guernsey have been acquired by Australian public transport firm Tower Transit, part of Kelsian Group Limited.
HCT Group, which has operated the services for 10 years, said services would not be disrupted by the change in ownership.
Group Chief Executive Lynn McClelland said the firm was "very proud of the work we've done" across both islands.
She said: "Tower Transit and Kelsian are noted for their high-quality services, their international reach and resources and their extensive experience with electrification of bus services and other sustainable technologies, currently high on everybody's agenda.
"We are grateful to the Government of Jersey and States of Guernsey for the spirit of partnership that has characterised our work together. We are certain that we leave behind a strong foundation for the future development of the bus service."
HCT director of the Channel Islands Kevin Hart said the aim was to "maintain the existing teams in place with their extensive local experience and track record of success".
Tower Transit is Australia's largest integrated multi-modal transport provider and also has services based in Singapore and London.
It describes itself as a "leader in sustainable public transport" and owns Australia's largest zero emission bus fleet.
