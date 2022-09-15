Non-urgent operations and appointments postponed for Queen's funeral
All routine outpatient appointments and non-urgent surgeries have been postponed for the Queen's funeral.
Jersey, alongside the rest of the British Islands, has a bank holiday for the state funeral for Her Majesty the Queen on Monday.
Health and Community Services confirmed urgent planned operations would still go ahead.
Affected patients have been contacted to inform them of changes to their appointments.
An enhanced weekend service will be provided by the government's mental health services, with some community mental health staff operating a duty system for immediate issues and crisis provision.
The hospital pharmacy will be open to the public between 10:00 and 13:30 BST.
