Queen Elizabeth II death marked in Alderney
Arrangements to mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II have been announced in Alderney.
The States will mark Her Majesty's passing with a number of events, including a thanksgiving service on Saturday at St Anne's Church at 11:30.
A one-minute silence will be held on Sunday at 20:00, when all islanders are welcome to take part and reflect.
A book of condolence has been placed in the The Island Hall, open from 08:45 to 16:30 on weekdays until further notice.
