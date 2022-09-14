Former Jersey politician Sarah Ferguson dies
Former Jersey senator Sarah Ferguson has died at the age of 80.
Her family said she died on Tuesday at Jersey Hospice.
Ms Ferguson was first elected and served as deputy in St Brelade in 2002. She then took on the role of senator in 2008, and retired from politics in 2022.
During her time in the States, she acted as a scrutineer of how the government spent money, and was chair of Age Concern Jersey.
Although she lost her seat in the States in 2014, Ms Ferguson was re-elected in a by-election in 2016.
She retired from Jersey politics when she did not stand for re-election in June 2022.
Constable Mike Jackson said: "One of her great strong points and one of the things she championed was for the old people in the island.
"She did an awful lot of work to help the aged and make sure they didn't get forgotten, and I hope there are those of us amongst the States members still who will continue to do that," he said.
