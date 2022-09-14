Queen Elizabeth II: 'She was the only monarch I've ever known'
People in Jersey have been laying flowers and leaving notes to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Islanders have been visiting the steps of the Royal Court in St Helier, where many bouquets and notes have been left in memory of Her Majesty.
Jersey born Jill Bartholomew, 66, said she was paying her respects to "the only monarch I've ever known in my lifetime".
Books of condolence are also open across Jersey, including at the court.
'A wonderful monarch'
Ms Bartholomew, who was among many islanders visiting the Royal Court to pay her respects, said: "I'm paying my respects to a wonderful monarch, the only monarch I've ever known in my lifetime, as for so many of my generation and even slightly older."
Mrs Bartholomew said Her Majesty ran the country "absolutely amazingly, I don't think anyone could have done it better, she didn't put a foot wrong".
She will perform as part of a choir at a thanksgiving service on Saturday "for the life of the Queen".
Lorraine Yewer, 72 and her husband Mel Yewer, 75, signed the book of condolence at the Royal Court while on holiday from Oxfordshire.
'Always been there'
Mrs Yewer welled up when asked about Her Majesty's reign.
She said: "We didn't have the chance to do it [sign] in England so we thought we'd do it here.
"She's always been there for me anyway, I was born in 1949 so her father was King, but I was too young to remember.
"I just thanked her for everything she did I think and said what a wonderful lady she was."
Mr Yewer, who served in the Royal Air Force for 25 years, said he had cooked for Her Majesty on two occasions.
"I've served her, she was my boss for 25 years.
"I was stationed in Cyprus, and she was flying through to the Far East on royal visits and she stopped in Cyprus overnight and we had to re-ration the royal flight, it was very interesting," he said.
Caroline De Freitas, 41, created a window display of the Queen at her work out of "honour and respect".
She said: "We have put the display up as an honour and respect to let people know we loved her and she's been here for us for over 70 years... she's our Majesty and she always will be.
"She always did brilliant, she always was there for everyone and to most of the countries."
On Tuesday, it was announced parish and public halls would be opened for islanders to watch the Queen's state funeral, which takes place from 11:00 BST on Monday at Westminster Abbey, in London.
The bailiff of Jersey has also asked shops and licensed establishments to remain open for the funeral to allow people to watch the televised event.
