King Charles III: Jersey proclamation to take place
- Published
The proclamation of King Charles III will take place later in Jersey.
His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.
At noon, a special sitting of the States Assembly will receive the proclamation by Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq.
A public proclamation ceremony will take place in the Royal Square at 12:30 BST, before the registering of the proclamation in the Royal Court.
A 21-gun salute at Glacis Field will take place from 12:50, with flags returning to half-mast to continue the Queen's mourning period.
Flags were raised to full-mast at 09:00 BST on Saturday in recognition of his formal proclamation.
The event will be live streamed online and at the parish halls in St Ouen, St John and Grouville.
Several road closures will be in place around the Royal Square between 11:00 and 13:15.
