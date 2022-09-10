Gorey Castle opens to islanders to pay their respects
Islanders can visit Gorey Castle this weekend to view a holographic portrait of the Queen and pay their respects.
Jersey Heritage is opening the castle to the public for free where they can see the artwork, titled Equanimity.
Chris Levine created it in 2004 to celebrate 800 years of Jersey's links with the British Crown.
Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel said it was a fitting way for people to honour the Queen.
"The use of a holographic medium brings a depth to the picture that reflects the depth of Her Majesty's own character and undoubted wisdom and her constant calm during all times, no matter how destructive events may have been," he said.
"People may view this unique portrait of our beloved Queen and pay their respects within the building that has represented the island's allegiance to the crown through so many centuries."